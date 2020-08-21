Home Entertainment Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Other Details And All Information
Entertainment

Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Other Details And All Information

By- Nitesh kumar
Warrior Nun recently arrived on Netflix, and audiences around the globe adore the illusion of internet series. Figure out when season 2 will be release.

Warrior Nun is the new fantasy illusion and operation internet series of Netflix. Warrior Nun season 1 came on Netflix, fans and viewers have binge-watched all 10 episodes of the very fantastic show. So, they are now thinking,’ Will Warrior Nun have another season’?

Release Date

For the time being, it is hard to tell a date to Warrior Nun’s possible next season. If it happens then, it is going to require lots of time to return on Netflix. Trouble can be faced by the new season in the production due to coronavirus pandemic. Production had halted on many projects for security reasons. Hence the filming will also commence.

As per the sources, we’re expecting the second season of Warrior Nun to release around 2021 or ancient 2022.

CAST:

  • Alba Baptista as Ava Silva
  • Emilio Sakraya as JC
  • Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith
  • Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice
  • Toya Turner as Sister Mary
  • Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila
  • Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius
  • Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion
  • Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent
  • Joaquim de Almeida as Cardinal Francisco Duretti
  • Peter de Jersey as Kristian Schaefer
  • Dimitri Abold as Randall

Other Details

If Netflix gives the green light to another season of Warrior Nun then we can anticipate these stars to return in it: Toya Turner as Sister Mary / Shotgun Mary, Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, along with Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice.

For the time being, there aren’t any plot particulars as to the founders not disclosed anything about it. We will come up with further updates soon.

Nitesh kumar

