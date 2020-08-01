Home Entertainment Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date Cancelled Renewed At NETFLIX?
Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date Cancelled Renewed At NETFLIX?

By- Alok Chand
Warrior Nun. With the flip of years, we have come to an era of the page to screen adaptation. Recently, Netflix and many different platforms are ordering displays from comic books and books. Warrior Nun is also one of them. We are confident that the show is performing very well on the screen, Though Netflix hasn’t published any statistics on the viewership of the series.

Warrior Nun Season 2

Because the first season was released, given that it has been a couple of weeks, we don’t have any information regarding the near future. But, we have something from a source that is trusted.

Will There Be Another Season Of Warrior Nun?

As of now, Netflix has not said anything about it. On the other hand, the popularity of the series that can be seen on social networking platforms is overwhelming for its lovers as such popularity will find another season for the show.

It comes from a trustworthy source that Netflix is currently considering to revive the show for another and a third period. Therefore there should not be a lack of content, well, since the series is a comic book adaptation. Therefore, a second, as well as a season, is possible.

It would not be the first time that a series or a movie was renewed this shortly. That same source claims that a sequel to Extraction was confirmed before the film was released. There is no way to be sure of that.

When Will The Second Season Release?

The second season won’t release any time soon. We might need to wait a while before the season is on screens. The next season will undoubtedly face a delay, as we know that all the production work has been put on hold until it’s secure again to endure in classes. We can hope for it to release by next year’s end.

