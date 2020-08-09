Walmart drive-in theaters are among the newest reminders

- Advertisement -

Walmart’s drive-in theaters are among the newest reminders that 2020 is just one of the most popular years lately,

due to this coronavirus pandemic.

The merchant announced that 160 shop locations are showing drive-in movies in their parking lots for free to Walmart clients.

The free showings in the Walmart drive-in theatres will continue through October 21.

The coronavirus pandemic has made 2020 an extraordinary, unsettling, and unprecedented season on so many fronts,

with popular amusement representing many of the unusual realities caused by the once-in-

a-century public health catastrophe that’s overturned a lot of our everyday life.

As we noted yesterday, for example, big feature movies are now debuting on streaming platforms.

Professional sports teams are playing with no fans in attendance.

And since cinemas in so many communities remain shut because of the pandemic,

Walmart drive-in theatres are, well,

now a thing, together with the retailer preparing to start showing films in the parking lot in some 160 of its stores,

with 320 showings planned that will operate from August 14 through October 21.

The slate of films, which Walmart customers can enjoy for free, has been curated by the Tribeca Film Festival,

and on Wednesday the merchant announced the locations where you’ll have the ability to have a look at titles that vary from The Wizard of Oz into Dark Panther,

in addition to animated favourites like Pixar’s Cars.

Walmart has set up a site in which you can get additional information, such as finding a place near you

“We recognize the challenges our clients and their families have faced over the past couple of months,

Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, stated in a news release.

The fundamentals : Beginning at 5 pm Eastern Time today, you will be able to reserve a place for free to get a showing near you.

Once verified, clients will get an email using a QR code, which will grant their automobile entry on the day of this event.

As mentioned, tickets are free, however you must arrange this ahead as tickets won’t be available in the gate.

As an added treat, Walmart is likely to bring filmmakers and special guests to those showings across the country.

Drew Barrymore, for example, will function as the virtual server for all events,

welcoming guests to”a fun family night encounter.” She will also make a surprise in-house look at the same location. At precisely the exact same time,

households will also be be treate to surprise virtual or in-person appearances from celebrities including Jennifer Garner,

LeBron James, and Chrissy Metz at pick showings.Walmart