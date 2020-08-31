Wakfu: Here Are The Production And Air Date Details For Season 4 Of The Anime Series

- Advertisement -

Wakfu is a French animated TV show that took inspiration in the video game of the same name. It’s animated with the assistance of Adobe Flash software. The show premiered in France and after that, also, it arrived on Netflix, Cartoon Network, and Disney Channel. The very first year was introduced back in 2008 and after that, it received acclaim especially for the animation. It’s directed by Anthony Roux and Fabrice Nzinzi.

Wakfu is based on a young boy It tells the story of a young boy Yugo with remarkable abilities and locating his parents. Its been a long time when the third period of the anime series finished airing episodes and now fans demanding season 4. So that the studio Ankama revived the series for a fourth year this year but it’s going to be the final one. So understand here when you will find the new episodes of this anime series:

Production Details

Back in May 2020, Ankama announced that they have started working on the fourth and final season. Then next month, the studio also started a Kickstarter campaign for receiving the funds for the production process. The studio started requesting the funds so they can independently create the fourth season and gave the anime series a perfect finish.

So Wakfu season 4 is in the early phase of development now and the production will have a very long time to finish.

Release Date

So we’re hoping that Ankama maybe gets enough capital for starting the creation of the fourth season. Hence that the animation process will likely be going to consume plenty of time so we cant expect the fourth and final time of the anime show to release this season. We can expect it to launch sometime in 2021. If Ankama declares the specific date for Wakfu season 4, we’ll contact you about it.

More Details

We can expect these characters to return in the last season: Yugo, Amalia Sheran Sharm, Sir Percival of Sadlygrove, Ruel Stroud, Adamaï, Evangelyne, Cleophee, Grufon, etc.. With the fourth season, the narrative of Yugo will come to an end and lovers will miss the show very much.