Ever since The Orville wrapped its second season on Fox back in April 2019, the sci-fi dramedy has dealt with a few ups and downs that have kept audiences waiting to see what will go down in Season 3. For one, Seth MacFarlane & Co. made the transition into Hulu for the next season, and while fans may have thought a streaming home would expand The Orville’s longevity, rumors lately surfaced claiming that the series is already canceled without the prospect of Season 4 occurring. But is that the case?

On the weekend, The Orville’s rumored cancellation was reported by The Cinema Spot, where it was promised that Hulu never intended to generate Season 4 in the first place. This report also alleges that after completion of The Orville’s Season 3 production, which has been stuck in delayed-mode combined with most of the rest of Hollywood, the show’s sets and props will be broken down and restructured so that they may be used on a different comedy-friendly sci-fi collection, Hulu’s forthcoming Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy reboot. (For what it is worth, the same outlet reported that Hitchhiker’s Guide was granted a Season 2 renewal, even though that hasn’t been confirmed by Hulu.)

That first record had some fans concerned about The Orville’s future beyond Season 3, particularly since little-to-no details have been revealed up to now about any forthcoming episodes. Shortly, though, a potential saving grace has been revealed through The Orville’s producer Tom Costantino, who shared the under tweet in reaction to coverage of Hulu’s cancellation rumor

For those completely out of the loop, the Chicago Daily Tribune (which later dropped the”Daily”) offered up among the biggest journalistic snafus in history by reporting on November 3, 1948, which Thomas Dewey had won the presidential elections over incumbent Harry S. Truman, which the winning Truman was tickled by when displaying off the erroneous headline. Therefore by sharing this particular imagery, Tom Costantino casts major doubt on the first cancellation file, implying that Hulu has not pulled the plug on The Orville at all.

While this kind of seeming confirmation from an actual Orville producer should produce a warm and snuggly feeling within lovers, Tom Costantino’s denial of this cancellation rumor does not ipso facto mean that Hulu will definitively be moving ahead with Season 4 or any other programs of that nature. Taking into consideration the series still can not finish filming its third season, however far Seth MacFarlane wants to, likely, the streaming agency’s execs won’t be minding any decisions for The Orville until there is a better understanding of what the future will appear to be across the board.