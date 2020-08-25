Wait For Family Man Season 2 Is Over Get The All Updates

- Advertisement -

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K are the Producers of Family man 2. They both would-be the directors. The family man season 2 is an Indian action drama web series on Amazon prime video.

Family man Season 2 Synopsis

This story was all about the middle-class man covertly working as an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C. The branch of this federal investigation bureau, the family guy season 2 settings, was slow.

This series has won plenty of fans and all over the world too. Series is currently becoming by day fans are demanding the series of the family guy season two.

The season 1 ends with lots of happiness, and a lot of suspense fans are waiting for next season, the family man season 2 trailer is that you can watch on Amazon prime video.

The Amazon prime video confirms another season of a family man. It’ll be released in October 2020. Shooting finished earlier quoted by Actor Manoj Vajpayee.

The editing process delayed on account of the epidemic, along with the editing process, is taking the time to complete the procedures. The family man season 2 could be get postponed, but we are expecting it wouldn’t be much.

About Cast

Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj MadhavPawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Gul Panag, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sundeep Kishan, Shahab Ali, Mehek Thakur, And Vedant Sinha

Manoj Bajpayee at T.A.S.C. an analyst, as Srikant Tiwari.

Priyamani as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari, Srikant’s wife.

Samantha Akkineni (season two ) as TBA.

Sharib Hashmi in TASC as JK Talpade.

Neeraj Madhav as Moosa Rahman Al Qatil.

Kishore as Imraan Pasha.

Gul Panag as Saloni, Shrikant’s Commanding Officer.

So these are a few names who’ve been cast those shows are watched by the shows guys on Amazon video that is prime. It is an exciting series. You will love this series. The display running time is only 40-50 minutes.