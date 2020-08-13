‘Virgin River’ Season 2: What We Know About The Release Date, Cast And Storyline

- Advertisement -

Virgin River expired on December 6, 2019, and Netflix viewers fell in love with the story of nurse practitioner/midwife Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge). He moves to northern California to escape her dreadful past. She immediately finds that small-town. Life is not what she expected. When she meets the surly local doctor/her new boss, Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson), the meddling mayor, Hope (Annette O’Toole), and former Marine/local bar owner/potential love interest, Jack (Martin Henderson).

The season includes lots of drama, a baker with a mysterious past, and a glimpse into the underground industry of Northern California. There is something for everyone. The season ends on a cliff-hanger using Meg calling her sister and telling her she’s returning home to L.A., leaving audiences eagerly waiting for season 2!

The very first season of this heartfelt Netflix drama was released in December 2019. Netflix has confirmed season 2 will broadcast in 2020, and year 3 is allegedly in the works. The show is based on the Virgin River book show by Robyn Carr. The book in the series will be released on October 13.

What happened at the end of season 1?

So much! Meg finally tells Jack about her husband and infant. They go on a date. Then he discovers that his ex-girlfriend is pregnant. Doc Mullins and hope reconnect. Bartender Preacher (Colin Lawrence) figures out the mysterious past of baker Paige (Lexa Doig), and then she and her son evaporate. Jack’s friend and erstwhile employee Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) gets involved with local drug dealers. The season ends with a tearful Mel packing her bags to return to L.A., and viewers have questions.

Release date of Virgin River season 2

The official date for its release of the second season isn’t supported yet. It’s uncertain if not due to the COVID pandemic, or we’ll get to see some delay in the release of the next season. But it is said that the filming of the Virgin River was wrapped before this COVID crisis. Let us wait until any update about season 2 is out.

The Cast of virgin River season 2

We’re expecting that many celebrities from the last season will repeat their roles. Alexandra Breckenridge will play the part of Melina “Mel” Monroe. Colin Lawrence is going to be depicted as John” Preacher” Middleton. Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, and Annette O’ Toole are also featured. Additionally, Ben Hollingsworth would reunite as Dran Brady.

The Trailer of Virgin River season 2

As of now, no preview of the upcoming season is released. Till the release of next season, let us rewatch Virgin River’s first season. For updates on season 2, stay tuned.