Virgin River Season 2 – What We Know About The Netflix Release Date

The hopeless romantics among Netflix subscribers adored the first series of drama River, which landed on the stage last December and watched Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) arrive in the remote Californian town with plans to produce a fresh start.

Fortunately for fans of this series, which is based on Robyn Carr’s critically acclaimed novels, Virgin River is returning for both and rumors to be released later this year.

Season 1 left the residents of Virgin River on a cliffhanger, with Mel deciding if to leave town for great – but what’s going to happen with Jack and her?

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date

As Virgin River has been renewed for another season, there’s good news for the fans. The next season will consist of 10 episodes and will be adapted from the Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr.

So far as the release date is concerned, Virgin River Season 2 is intended to release in 2020. But, we do not have a confirmed release date. It’s not clear as of today whether the show will face delay due to the coronavirus pandemic or not.

Virgin River Season 2 Cast Details

Most of the season one cast will probably be back for yet another season. Alexandra Breckenridge will repeat the role of Melinda “Mel” Monroe.

We can even expect to see more from Colin Lawrence as John”Preacher” Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, and Tim Matheson as Vernon”Doc” Mullins.

In June 2020, we got to know that Ben Hollingsworth will return to describe the role of Dan Brady in Season 2. He has been updated to series, so we will see him featuring in several seasons.

Virgin River Season 2 Plot

Season 2 will continue to keep following the story of the Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr. The story will pick up from the great cliffhanger to which season one ended.

We do recall Mel had packed up her things to leave her life. We got to understand Charmaine and Jack was expecting a baby, which led to Mel dividing with him. Paige’s disappearance is going to be further delved into after her ex-husband had shown up looking for her.