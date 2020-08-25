Virgin River Season 2 – What We Know About Expected Release Date, Cast And Plot

- Advertisement -

Virgin River released on December 6, 2019, on Netflix. The audiences instantly fell in love with the story, showcasing about and medical drama a baker with a past. The first season ended with a cliffhanger that showcased Meg calling her sister and telling her she’s returning home to L. A., So the viewers are eagerly waiting to come.

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date:

As Virgin River has been renewed for a second season, there is excellent news for the fans. The next season will consist of 10 episodes and be adapted from the Harlequin book show by Robyn Carr.

- Advertisement -

As far as the released date is concerned, Virgin River Season 2 is meant to release in 2020. We do not have a release date yet. It’s not clear as of now whether the series will face delay as a result of coronavirus pandemic or not.

The Series So Far:

Virgin River is a classic love drama web television series. Reel World Management has made the show, and it’s based on the Virgin River books by Robyn Carr, and the first season released on Netflix. For a season that is scheduled to be released in 2020 or 2021, the show was renewed in December 2019.

What The Series Is About:

Virgin River centres across the events in the life span of Melinda”Mel” Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner from the distant California town of Virgin River.

She thinks this will be the place to leave her painful memories behind and to start new. But she soon finds that small-town living isn’t really what she’d believed it’d be; it is much more complicated than that. Before she could make Virgin River her home, she must learn to come to terms with her past and herself.

Cast Of Virgin River Season 2

• Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe

• Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

• Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton

• Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes