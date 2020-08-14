Virgin River Season 2: Synopsis, New Faces And Season 3 Confirmed Now

- Advertisement -

When will the Virgin River Season 2 release? Fans will be happy to learn that Netflix has already confirmed Virgin River Season 2, and it’s very likely to be released in 2020. Read to find the most recent updates on the imminent season.

Netflix has confirmed Virgin River will go back for Season 2, but it has not announced the particular release date. The second season will consist of 10 episodes. It will be based on the Harlequin book series and similar to Season 1.

Fans will be surprised to know Virgin River Season 3 is also returning. Netflix has renewed the third season ahead of its scheduled second season summer 2020 (unannounced) release date.

The Majority of the faces in Virgin River Season 2 are the same. The celebrities that will repeat their roles comprise Alexandra Breckenridge (as Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Jenny Cooper (as Joey Barnes), Daniel Gillies (as Mark Monroe), Benjamin Hollingsworth (as Dan Brady), Grayson Gurnsey (as Ricky), David Cubitt (as Calvin), Lexa Doig (as Paige Lassiter / Michelle Logan), Ian Tracey (as Jimmy), and Lynda Boyd (as Lilly). Trevor Lerner is your guest performer in Virgin River named Bert Gordon as the local tow truck driver.

The filming for Virgin River Season 2 wrapped before this year. Despite being set in California, it took place in Vancouver in Canada. “It’s so exciting to be a part of the romance genre motion taking place in Hollywood. It’s beyond anything I could’ve imagined. I have been telling my readers to consider it a new virgin River’ adventure with your favorite characters,” Robyn Carr, the author behind the show, stated to The Washington Post.

In March 2020, the official Instagram of Virgin River accounts that the Canadian celebrity Marco Grazzini will play Mike’s role. Melinda Dahl will be seen playing the part of Staci, even the beautiful actress. The season will see Lots of new faces such as Carmel Amit as Jamie, Keith MacKechnie as Nick, Donald Heng as George, Steve Bacic as Wes, Lane Edwards as Sheriff Duncan and Thomas Nicholson as Leo Cavanagh.

Here’s the official synopsis of Virgin River Season 2 Centers about Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner from the distant California town of Virgin River and soon finds that non-natural living is not quite as simple as she expected and she needs to learn to cure herself until she could make Virgin River her home.

Virgin River Season 2 doesn’t have an official release date. Stay tuned to World Top Trend to find the latest updates on the Netflix series.