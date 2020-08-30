Virgin River Season 2 Renewed By Netflix! What About An Official Release Date In 2020

- Advertisement -

After a long wait, Hernandez will be happy to learn that Virgin River is arriving on Netflix Original. Netflix declared the Virgin River season 2 release, but they had not confirmed the official date of release. Read more for the additional report and cast of season 2.

They also have made a statement on their official twitter account in the context of Virgin River season 2. Here’s the post:

#VirginRiver has been renewed for a second season and the cast — not to mention Martin’s dog — is very excited about it! pic.twitter.com/BI7ieZ4Kxd — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) December 20, 2019

- Advertisement -

But they confirmed season 2 renewal before the release date of season 1.

Season 2 will include ten episodes as similar to the previous season that was predicated on the Harlequin book series. Virgin River is an American love drama web tv show, produced by Reel World Management, based on the Virgin River books by Robyn Carr.

Virgin River Season 2 Release date

Earlier, we have mentioned previously that there is no official date of releasing season 2 has come. The delay in releasing due to the COVID -19 pandemic issues. But it’s stated that the filming of the season was wrapped up until COVID-19 shutdown. We can only expect that Season 2 going to be released in 2021.

However, the first season for the series was released on December 6, 2019, on Netflix Original. After a few days, the show makers and Netflix renewed the series for Season 2.

Virgin River Season 2 Cast

The cast for Virgin River Season 2 comprises Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Colin Lawrence as John Middleton, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Tim Matheson as Vernon Mullins, Daniel Gillies as Mark Monroe, Lexa Doig as Paige Lassiter / Michelle Logan, David Cubitt as Calvin, Lynda Boyd as Lilly, Ian Tracey as Jimmy to name a few.

Virgin River Season 2 Plot

The plot for Virgin River Season 2 is yet to be revealed. According to IMDb, the official synopsis of this show is -Centers about Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner from the distant California town of Virgin River and soon finds that small-town living isn’t quite as straightforward as she anticipated and she needs to learn how to cure herself before she can truly make Virgin River her property.

