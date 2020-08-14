Virgin River Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Story And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Virgin River is a romantic series streamed on Netflix. The drama has acquired a massive fan base. In addition, the first season left matters on a cliffhanger. Fans are waiting for the launch of this second season of the Virgin River. So without wasting time lets see what all upgrades we have about Season 2 in store for you.

Virgin River Season 2 Story

The story of the Virgin river revolves around a girl called Mel Monroe, who to escape a trauma moves. After her relationship with Jack, she packs her stuff. Let us see what happens in the upcoming season.

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date

The date for this season’s release isn’t confirmed. It is uncertain if we’ll see a delay in the release of the second season or not due to this COVID pandemic. But it is said that the filming of the Virgin River was wrapped before the COVID crisis. So let us wait till any other upgrade about season 2 is out.

Virgin River Season 2 Cast

We’re currently expecting that lots of celebrities from the previous season will reprise their roles. Alexandra Breckenridge will play the part of Melina”Mel” Monroe. Colin Lawrence will be portrayed as John” Preacher” Middleton. Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, and Annette O’ Toole will be featured. In addition, Ben Hollingsworth would reunite as Dran Brady.

Virgin River Season 2 Trailer

As of this moment, no preview of the upcoming season is released yet. Till the arrival of next season, let’s rewatch the first season of the Virgin River.

