Virgin River Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What The Series Is About

- Advertisement -

Virgin River is a romantic series streamed on Netflix. The drama has obtained a massive fan base. Moreover, the first season left things. Thus fans are now waiting for the release of the second season of Virgin River. So, without wasting time, let’s see all of the updates we’ve got about Season 2 in the store.

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has confirmed that Season 2 will be returned for by Virgin River, but it is yet to announce the specific release date. The season will be composed of 10 episodes. Also, fans will be glad to know that Virgin River Season 3 is also produced.

- Advertisement -

Netflix has revived the third season ahead of its scheduled release of the season. It is quite possible that the second season’s release is being delayed as a result of the current global situation. Fans may hope that once situations get better, their favourite series will return on Netflix.

Virgin River Season 2 Cast

We’re expecting that many actors from the previous season will reprise their roles. Alexandra Breckenridge will play the part of Melina”Mel” Monroe. Colin Lawrence will be depicted as John” Preacher” Middleton. Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, and Annette O’ Toole are also featured. Also, Ben Hollingsworth would reunite as Dran Brady.

Virgin River Season 2 Plot

The river’s story revolves around a woman called Mel Monroe, who to escape a trauma moves. After her strained relationship with Jack, she packs her things. Let us see what happens in the upcoming season.

Virgin River Season 2 Trailer

As of this moment, no preview of the upcoming season is released. Till the coming of the following season, let’s rewatch the first season of the Virgin River.



What The Series Is About:

Virgin River centres around the events from the life of Melinda”Mel” Monroe. He answers an ad to function as a midwife and nurse practitioner from the remote California city of Virgin River.

She thinks this is going to be the place to depart her painful memories behind and to start fresh. But she soon discovers that small-town living isn’t really what she had thought it would be; it is more complicated than that. She has to learn to come to terms with herself and her past before she can truly make Virgin River her home.