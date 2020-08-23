Home Entertainment Virgin River Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming Detail
Virgin River Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming Detail

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Virgin River season 2 is one of the most awaited love shows. The first season of the show premiered on Netflix. Since then, fans are awaiting the release date of this Virgin River Season 2.

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date

Even though Virgin River Season 2 remains in its production stage, there has not been any official announcement from the show’s makers. This show’s shooting is placed on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Virgin River Season 2 has been previously scheduled for release in 2020 itself. Due to the current scenario, many fans of the series can expect a delay in the dates. The release date has been pushed due to the present situation. Fans of the series will have to wait for more for the Virgin River Season 2 release date.

Virgin River Season 2 Cast

The majority of the season one cast will be back for yet another season. Alexandra Breckenridge will reprise the role of Melinda “Mel” Monroe.

We can also expect to see more from Colin Lawrence as John”Preacher” Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, and Tim Matheson as Vernon”Doc” Mullins.

In June 2020, we got to know that Ben Hollingsworth will go back to portray the use of Dan Brady in Season 2. He’s been updated to series, so we’ll see him featuring in further seasons.

Virgin River Season 2 Plot

Season 2 will keep following the story of the Harlequin book series. The story will pick up from the dramatic cliffhanger to which season one ended.

We do recall how Mel had packed her things up to leave her life at Virgin River for good. We got to understand Charmaine, and Jack was expecting a baby, which directed dividing with him. Paige’s disappearance will be further delved into after her ex-husband had shown up looking for her.

Badshah Dhiraj
