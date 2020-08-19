Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Fans of the American romance play web television show Virgin River is going to be thrilled to know that the second season of this popular series is happening. As though this wasn’t good news enough, there are also reports that Netflix has renewed the show for a season before the release of the Virgin River Season 2.

Release date of Virgin River season 2

The official date for its release of the next season isn’t confirmed. It is uncertain if not due to this COVID pandemic, or we’ll get to see some delay in the release of the season. Nonetheless, it is stated that the filming of the Virgin River was wrapped before this COVID crisis. Let us wait until any upgrade about season 2 is out.

Cast Of Virgin River Season 2

• Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe

• Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

• Colin Lawrence as John”Preacher” Middleton

• Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

The plot of season 2

The river’s story revolves around a woman called Mel Monroe, who, to escape an injury, moves to a town in California. Following her strained relationship with Jack, she packs her stuff. Let us see what happens in the upcoming season.