Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Fans of the American love play web television series Virgin River will be delighted to know that the season of this popular show is happening. As if this weren’t good news enough, there are reports that Netflix has renewed the series for a season ahead of the releasse of the Virgin River Season 2.

Release date of Virgin River season 2

The official date for the release of the season is not confirmed yet. It is unsure if not due to this COVID pandemic, or we’ll get to see some delay in the release of the season. Nonetheless, it is said that the filming of the Virgin River was wrapped before this COVID crisis. Let us wait until any other update about season 2 is out.

Cast Of Virgin River Season 2

• Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe

• Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

• Colin Lawrence as John”Preacher” Middleton

• Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

The storyline of season 2

The story of the lake revolves around a girl named Mel Monroe, who to be able to escape a trauma moves. Following her strained relationship with Jack, she packs her stuff. Let us see what happens at the season.