Virgin River season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Information Check Know

Virgin River will be returning to Netflix with another season as the massive success of this first outing on the platform towards the end of 2019. Ahead of its air date, Express.co.uk has everything you need to learn more about the new show, from the plot and cast to its potential release date.

Release date of Virgin River season 2

The date for this next season’s release isn’t confirmed yet. It is uncertain if not due to the COVID pandemic or we will get to find a delay in the release of the season. But it is stated that the filming of the Virgin River was wrapped before the COVID crisis. Let us wait till any update about season 2 is out.

Who’s in the casting of Virgin River season 2?

Viewers are optimistic nearly all of the principal cast of season you’ll return for the next excursion.

This includes Alexandra Breckenridge as Martin Henderson and Mel Monroe .

Other cast members hoped to be returning include Annette O’Toole Tim Matheson, Lauren Hammersley and Jenny Cooper.

By Deadline, Ben Hollingsworth has also been upped to a series regular in the new season too.

The plot of season 2

The story of the Virgin river revolves around a woman named Mel Monroe, who to escape an injury moves. After her strained relationship with Jack, she packs her things. Let’s see what happens at the season.