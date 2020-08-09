Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast And What Will Happen In The New Season?

- Advertisement -

Virgin River is a heartwarming show to watch mainly if you are in a gloomy mood. The show depicts the way to come over one’s grieve and look ahead towards the brightness of the future. The show is airing on Netflix. It is set to renew for a second season.

Here’s all that you will need to know about the next season of this show, its release date, cast, plot and all necessary updates.

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date

There has been no announcement regarding the release date of The next season of the Virgin River. This show’s production work is put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had been anticipated that it would release in 2020 itself. Now it seems like release date may get pushed back because of the pandemic.

Virgin River Season 2 Cast: Who will join the new season?

Virgin River’s new season is likely to be returning with the main Cast members reprising their roles including Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda, Colin Lawrence as John, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Tim Matheson as Vernon Doc Mullins, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, and Ben Hollingsworth as Dan Brady.

There will be some new faces Season 2, including Carmel Amit, Keith MacKechnie, Steve Bacic, Lane Edwards and Thomas Nicholson.

Virgin River Season 2 Plot: What will happen in the new season?

The show revolves around Mel Monroe, a nurse practitioner, and LA and moves into a small town of Northern California. Mel leaves LA to get over her troubled past. Hope recruits her to work with the local physician of Virgin River. But Doc Mullins does not wish to work with her.

Then she meets Jack, who helps her to correct from the Virgin River. They get attracted to each other, but Jack is currently seeing Charmaine for the last two season. The situation gets more complicated when Charmaine gets pregnant.

The season was facing to forget her past and difficulties in adjusting to the Virgin River. Next season Will focus on not or if Mel will stay in the Virgin River.