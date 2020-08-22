Virgin River Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast Details, Plot And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Virgin River Season 2: Virgin River premiered on December 6, 2019, on Netflix. The viewers fell in love with the story instantly, showcasing drama and about a baker with a mysterious past. The first season ended with a cliffhanger that showcased Meg calling her sister and telling her she is returning home to L. A. So the viewers are eagerly awaiting the second season to come.

When is Virgin River season 2 released on Netflix?

We do not have a release date but we do understand that Virgin River season 2 had been intended for release in 2020.

It is not clear whether the series will face delays due to coronavirus, as some outlets report filming had wrapped before the disease became a worldwide health crisis.

We’ll update this site with more information as it comes in about when we can expected the upcoming episodes…

Virgin River Season 2 Cast Details: Who all will feature in it?

The majority of the year one cast will be back for still another season. Alexandra Breckenridge will reprise the role of Melinda “Mel” Monroe.

We can also expect to see more from Colin Lawrence as John”Preacher” Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, and Tim Matheson as Vernon”Doc” Mullins.

Back in June 2020 we must understand that Ben Hollingsworth will return to describe the role of Dan Brady in Season two. He’s been updated to show so we will see him featuring in several seasons.

Virgin River Season 2 Plot: How will the story continue?

Season 2 will keep following the narrative of the Harlequin book series. The story will pick up from the cliffhanger to that season one ended.

We do recall how Mel had packed up her things to leave her own life at Virgin River for good. We got to understand that Charmaine and Jack were expecting a baby, which led to breaking up with him. Paige’s disappearance will be further delved into after her ex-husband had shown up searching for her.