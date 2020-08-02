Home TV Series Netflix Virgin River Season 2: Latest Update From Netflix On Release Date, Cast,...
Virgin River Season 2: Latest Update From Netflix On Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot

By- Anish Yadav
Virgin River season 2 was confirmed to be returning to Netflix following the huge success of this first season on the platform at the end of 2019. Ahead of its release date, here is all you want to know more about the new show, from the plot, and cast into the release date.

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date

Even though Virgin River Season 2 is still in its production point, there has been no official declaration from the producers of the series. This show’s shooting is currently postponed as a due to the pandemic that was coronavirus. Season 2 has been recently set for release in 2020 itself. However, due to the circumstance fans of the show can expect a postponement from the dates. The release date that was foreseen was driven further because of the circumstance. Fans of the show will need to wait for more for Virgin River Season 2 now.

Who Is In The Cast Of Virgin River Season 2?

Viewers are hopeful most of the major cast of the season you’ll soon be returning for the second outing. This includes Alexandra Breckenridge like Mel Monroe and Martin Henderson. Include Jenny Cooper, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, and Tim Matheson. In accordance with Deadline, Ben Hollingsworth has been upped to a series in the season also.

What will happen in Virgin River Season 2?

The show is based on the Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr so season 2 should keep following this story. Fans will hope the show will pick up from the cliffhanger at the end of season 1. Viewers will remember how Mel had packed up her belongings ready to leave her life behind.

This followed the revelation Jack and Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) were expecting a baby, which led to Mel breaking up with him at the finale. As well as this, there’s the unexplained disappearance of Paige (Lexa Doig) after her ex-husband showed up looking for her.

Is There A Trailer For Virgin River Season 2?

No, there is no trailer for Virgin River on Netflix’s next season.

On the other hand, the streaming platform generally releases footage close to the release date of the series.

Therefore, It seems like fans might be waiting until after in 2020 to receive their first glimpse at the show.

