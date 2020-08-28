Virgin River Season 2 Is Coming To Netflix This Fall – Facts about the Upcoming Season

- Advertisement -

Virgin River is coming to Netflix for another show in 2020 but has not had its release date announced yet. It won’t be coming in September 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming second season, including who is likely to participate, when we’re going to determine its release, and perhaps above all, what will happen in season 2.

Despite the lack of a preview, many subscribers have already tuned in to watch the Virgin River. It is no surprise that the series has resonated well with subscribers, as small-town dramas are always remarkably popular among crowds. It’s taken time, but Netflix is finally investing in the Hallmark-Esque dramas, and Virgin River is the perfect series to check the waters.

Virgin River is a Netflix Original romantic-drama series based on the novels of the same name by author Robyn Carr. Production of the series has been handled by Sea To Sky Productions ULC., with all of the filming taking place in Canada.

For those worried about the future of the show, there is no need to be! As we reported earlier in the calendar year, season 3 has been renewed and is expected to start production later this year (or whenever filming can get underway again due to COVID restrictions)

The Virgin River Season 2 Cast

Breckenridge will return, and so will her surly doctor boss played by Tim Matheson, Doc Mullins. The mayor who perfected the art of meddling, Hope, played by Annette O ‘Toole, will also return, as will the person who owns the local bar, the former Marine called Jack, portrayed by Martin Henderson.

One of Jack’s friends, Preacher, is set to take a look in the upcoming season. Mel’s sister-in-law, Stacie, will also be introduced, as will the distressed adolescent named Lizzie. Ben Hollingworth, who played the role of Dan Brady, will again come back as a regular motive.

When Will It Release Date?

Netflix has not announced a release date for its next season yet. However, they did tease their website that it is”coming.”

They wrapped filming on the new season before this year, and also ten new episodes, fans will expect to gratify before the end of 2020.