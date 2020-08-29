Virgin River Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot and Season 3 Confirmed

Home TV Series Netflix Virgin River Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot and Season 3...
For all the hopeless romantics, it is time to rejoice! Netflix’s Virgin River is renewed to get a second season. The season will run for 10 episodes. The renewal announcement came in December last year.

The show is an American romance internet television drama. Reel World Management generates the series. The series is based on Robyn Carr’s book of the Identical name.

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date

We currently believe the series is going to be published on Netflix near the end of the year. Fans are teased all year long using a broad 2020 release date, and it was once more missing from the September 2020 release schedule.

Regrettably, the official Instagram for its show also does not give clues out of a broad 2020 release. Some have speculated about a December 2020 release date that could make sense if the series has Christmas episodes.

For the very first season of Virgin River, there was a nine-month wait between filming for the very first season finishing and its release date. Filming for the next season concluded on December 17th, 2019. That’s three months sooner than the first season, which reasoned filming in March 2019.

Virgin River Season 2 Cast Members

The majority of the main cast have either confirmed or been confirmed to return for season 2. That includes:

Martin Henderson
Alexandra Breckenridge
Jenny Cooper
Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey
Benjamin Hollingsworth
Colin Lawrence

Now, let’s move onto the faces who will appear in Virgin River season 2.

Back in ancient 2020, we learned about a load of new faces that’ll be starring in season two of the Virgin River. These include:

Carmel Amit will play the role of Jamie.
Keith MacKechnie as Nick
Donald Heng as George
Steve Bacic as Wes
Lane Edwards as Sheriff Duncan
Thomas Nicholson as Leo Cavanagh

In March 2020, we got word that Marco Grazzini will perform the role of Mike in season 2.

In May 2020, we got word that Canadian celebrity Melinda Dahl who has showcased in series such as House has joined the cast. She will be playing the role of Staci, who’s Mel’s sister-in-law.

In late May 2020, we got word from a report via Deadline which Sarah Dugdale had joined the cast. She has recently emerged in In the Shadow of the Moon on Netflix but is also known for appearing in The CW’s Arrow and R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour.

Grayson Gurnsey has also been upped to series regular for season 2, and in mid-June 2020 we also learned that Ben Hollingsworth had also been upped to season routine.

We have also learned of some of the bigger cast members for season 2 including:

Marco Grazzini as Mike
Cecilly Day as Beverly
Jana Benoit as Sally
Mike Kovac as Jeff
Marilyn Norry as Bea
David Santana as Mr. Hamilton

Virgin River Season 2 Trailer

For...
