Virgin River Season 2: Collected All Types Of Official Description About Release Date, Cast And Plot

- Advertisement -

The audiences that love the romantic articles online streaming service supplying stage, Netflix, adored the first season of the romantic drama, Virgin River. The drama landed on the streaming platform in December 2019, and it detected Mel Monroe is coming to a remote town of California to make a rest beginning in her life. The series is based on the critically acclaimed book written by Robyn Carr. Well, there is a part of good news for all of the fans of the series, it has been renewed for another season. Virgin River Season 2 will be arriving at the streaming platform soon.

#VirginRiver has been renewed for a second season and the cast — not to mention Martin’s dog — is very excited about it! pic.twitter.com/BI7ieZ4Kxd — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) December 20, 2019

Release date of Virgin River season 2

Earlier, we’ve mentioned previously that there’s not an official date of releasing season 2 has come. The delay in releasing due to the COVID -19 pandemic troubles. Nonetheless, it’s said that the filming of this season has been wrapped up until COVID-19 shutdown. We can only expect that Season two will be released in 2021.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, the first season for the series released on December 6, 2019, on Netflix Original. After a couple of days, the show makers and Netflix renewed the show for Season 2.

The cast of Virgin River season 2

The cast from the first season will likely be repeating their roles in the second part. Back in June 2020, it had been reported that Ben Hollingsworth would be arriving as Dan Brady because of its next season. It usually means the fraudulent former marine is going to have an expanded role.

Colin Lawrence as John ‘Preacher’ Middleton

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey as Ricky

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe

The plot of Virgin River season 2

Details concerning the storyline of Virgin River Season 2 hasn’t yet been revealed yet formally. Additionally, no preview for the next season was released yet, so right now, it is very difficult to tell what to expect from the next season.

The first season of this series ended on a cliff-hanger and left Mel perplexed in choosing whether to leave the town permanently. Furthermore, there was a question in her head about what will happen with her and Jack.