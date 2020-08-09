Virgin River Season 2: All we know when will it’s release

- Advertisement -

Virgin River Season 2, Virgin River is an American romantic play web television show, developed by Sue Tenney and created by Reel World Management. It is based on a novel of the same name composed by Robyn Carr.

Its story is all about a girl who moves to a new town to get away in the heartaches of the previous. This series is a journey of emotions, heartbreak, family, and love. For anyone who is currently looking for a romantic series filled with ups and downs, they need to give it a try.

Its first season proved on Netflix on December 6, 2019. Soon after the release of this first season, Netflix revived the series for another season. Since then fans have been waiting for the next season. Here are the most recent updates about the series.

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date: When can it stream on Netflix?

There has been no statement regarding the release date of the Virgin River’s second season. The show’s production work is currently placed on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Before it was likely that it will release in 2020 itself. Now it looks like the release date can get pushed back as a result of the pandemic.

Virgin River Season 2 Cast: Who will join the new season?

Virgin River’s new season is Very Likely to be returning with the primary cast members reprising their roles which includes Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda, Colin Lawrence as John, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Tim Matheson as Vernon Doc Mullins, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, along with Ben Hollingsworth as Dan Brady.

There will be a few new faces joining the Season 2, including Keith MacKechnie Carmel Amit, Steve Bacic, Lane Edwards and Thomas Nicholson.

Virgin River Season 2 Plot: What will happen in the new season?

The series revolves around Mel Monroe, a nurse practitioner, and midwife who leaves LA and moves into a small city of Northern California. Mel leaves LA for over her past. Hope recruits her to work with Virgin River’s neighborhood doctor. But Doc Mullins doesn’t wish to work with her.

Then she meets with Jack, who assists her to adjust from the Virgin River. They get drawn to each other but Jack is seeing Charmaine for a previous couple of decades. The situation gets complex when Charmaine gets pregnant.

The last season about the hardships Mel faced to forget her last and difficulties in adjusting to the Virgin River. Next season will concentrate on not or whether Mel will stay in the Virgin River.