Virgin River Season 2: All Latest Information On Release Date, Cast, Plot And What We Know About The Netflix Show’s Future?

- Advertisement -

Virgin River is one of the soul-stirring shows to see, especially if you are in a dark mood. Based on the novel by precisely the same title, the show narrates how to come out of somebody’s grief by awaiting the future and moving on. Season 1 got some very good reviews, and Virgin River may look to continue this in Season 2.

Is The Show Renewed And If So Then When Is Virgin River Releasing?

There has been some good news for the fans. Netflix announced Virgin River would be renewed for a 10-episode Season 2 that will continue to follow events of the book series written by Robyn Carr.

Though the series was supposed to release in August, the show’s official release date is not yet confirmed. It is uncertain whether the release will be delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

But, there were rumors that the filming of Virgin River Season 2 was wrapped before the outbreak.

What Happened At The End Of Season 1?

So much! Meg tells Jack about her husband and baby. They go on a date. Then he finds that his ex-girlfriend is pregnant. Hope and Doc Mullins reconnect. Bartender Preacher (Colin Lawrence) figures out the mysterious past of baker Paige (Lexa Doig), after which her son disappears. Jack’s friend and erstwhile employee Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) gets involved with neighborhood drug dealers. The season ends with a tearful Mel packing her bags to return to L.A., and viewers have questions.

Who Plays In The Virgin River Season 2?

A number of the actors in the series will continue to perform with their roles from the previous season. The leading cast of this series is as follows – Alexandra Breckenridge plays with Colin Lawrence as John Middleton Melinda’s character, Annette O’ Toole as Hope McCrea, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Tim Matheson as Vernon and Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts.

What Will Be The Plot Of Virgin River Season 2?

Details regarding the plot for Virgin River Season 2 are fully disclosed to avoid rumors and speculations. We can expect that season 2 will likewise be based on the novel by Robyn Carr.

We found that Charmaine is blessed with Jack’s baby, who admits his love for Melinda. The season finished with Melinda leaving for Los Angeles. Fans are desperate to watch what is going to happen next.