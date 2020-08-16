Home TV Series Netflix Virgin River Season 2 : All Latest Information On Release Date, Cast,...
Virgin River Season 2 : All Latest Information On Release Date, Cast, Plot And many more!

By- Anish Yadav
The first season of this heartfelt Netflix drama released in December 2019. Netflix has verified season 2 will broadcast in 2020, and season 3 is reportedly in the works. The series is based on The Virgin River book series by Robyn Carr. The 21st book in the series is going to be released on October 13.

Virgin River release on December 6, 2019, and Netflix audiences fell in love with the story of nurse practitioner/midwife Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who proceeds to northern California to escape her dreadful past. She immediately finds that small-town life isn’t what she expected when she matches the surly local doctor/her new boss, Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson), the meddling mayor, Hope (Annette O’Toole), and also former Marine/local bar owner/potential love interest, Jack (Martin Henderson).

The season includes plenty of drama, a baker with a past, and a glimpse into Northern California’s underground industry. There is truly something for everybody. The season ends on a cliff-hanger with Meg calling her sister and telling her she is returning home to L.A., leaving viewers eagerly waiting for season 2!

What happened at the end of season 1?

So much! Meg tells Jack about the baby and her husband; they go on a date and then discovers his ex-girlfriend is pregnant. Hope and Doc Mullins reconnect. Bartender Preacher (Colin Lawrence) figures out the mysterious past of baker Paige (Lexa Doig), and then her son disappears. Jack’s friend and erstwhile employee Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) gets involved with local drug dealers. The season ends with a tearful Mel packing her bags to return to L.A., and viewers have questions.

When is the season 2 release date?

Netflix has confirmed that the show will air in 2020, but the particular date hasn’t yet been announced. Before this year, the filming wrapped, and it will be ten episodes.

What’s the cast said about season 2?

Alexandra Breckenridge (you recognize her from That Is Us) and Martin Henderson teased season 2 shortly after year one has been released on Netflix.

Will the whole cast return for season 2?

It looks the cast will return for the next season. Plus, you can expect a visit from Preacher along with Jack’s Marine friends and the debut of Mel’s sister-in-law, Stacie, and troubled teenager Lizzi.

