'Virgin River' Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 On Netflix Release

By- Anish Yadav
Virgin River, among those excellent feel-good dramas to release on Netflix recently, is returning for season three ahead of its scheduled season two summer 2020 release date on Netflix.

For those unaware, the series stars Jenny Cooper, Tim Matheson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey. It’s about a midwife who awakens into northern California after traumatic events.

Over Netflix in the summer but is not currently recorded for an August release meaning it is likely it will not be available until September or even October 2020 at the earliest

We’ve uncovered that Season three of Virgin River has been given the green light from Netflix and is expected to get underway with filming at a month.

In front of a season has even dropped on Netflix it isn’t entirely rare for series to be revived. Orange Is the New Black has renewed for numerous seasons a few decades ago and The Umbrella Academy recently reportedly followed suit. Actually, Virgin River season two has been renewed before season one dropping on Netflix.

The series, as you might know, is filmed in Vancouver which is currently set to reopen filming during the upcoming few months (although that could change in a moment’s notice given the fluidity of the COVID situation).

Presently, according to ProductionWeekly, filming of season three of Virgin River is due to begin from August 25th through December 11th.

This may imply we see season three of Virgin River added to Netflix in late 2021, but could even be 2020. It’s too early to say given up in the release what’s regarding filming at this time.

Sea to Sea Productions will continue running the series with showrunner Sue Tenney. Chris Perry and Roma Roth are listed as producers.

While you’re awaiting both seasons three and two to reach Netflix, go ahead and have a look at our recommendations on what to watch next including Sweet Magnolias (currently awaiting a season two renewal).

