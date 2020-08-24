Virgin Bhasskar Season 2 Review : Watch “Virgin Bhaskar 2” on ALTBalaji

- Advertisement -

Watch “Virgin Bhaskar 2” on ALTBalaji Release Date and Cast: Hello friends, today we are going to talk to you in this article about Virgin Bhaskar Season 2, OTT platform ALTBalaji’s series of extremely bold content ‘Triple X’ and ‘ Virgin Bhaskar season 2 is going to be launched soon after ‘Gandi Baat’. The fans of the second part of this series were eagerly waiting, which is finally going to end now. The trailer of Virgin Bhaskar Chapter 2 has been launched. On August 29 this month, the bold series Virgin Bhaskar is being launched on Alt Balaji, read the article till the end to know how this website is going to be. So let’s start without any delay, and know Virgin Bhaskar 2 review in Hindi.

Virgin Bhaskar 2 Cast Story Review

Launching the trailer of Virgin Bhaskar Season 2, the caption reads, “Bhaskar’s life took such a turn .. We are too confused to call it ‘Bad’ Luck or ‘Good’ Luck? ‘See your lovely Bad Boy Bhaskar “Struggle with Double Trouble.” In Virgin Bhaskar Season 2, Bhaskar Tripathi is playing Anant Joshi, Ritapanna Aishwarya plays Vidya Pandey, Mishra Ji plays Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, Rohan is Himanshu Arora. Abhishek Yadav is going to see us in the role of Omkar Nautiyal. You can visit Wikipedia for more information.

Virgil Bhaskar has a total of 11 episodes, India Burmawala, Sunil Dolamani Panda, Akanksha Shukla and Rashmi Somvanshi have directed this web series Virgil Bhaskar Season 2. Harshvardhan Dixit has given music in the series. Manish Akanksha Shukla and Ajaydeep Singh have written the story of the series. Fans are reacting by watching the trailer of Virgil Bhaskar Season 2. One user on Twitter writes that ‘Love the trailer, I am very excited to see this series’, the same user writes that Virgil Bhaskar 2 is full of glamour, the trailer is exciting. How excited are you to watch Virgin Bhaskar 2 web series? Please let us know by commenting.