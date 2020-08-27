Home Top Stories Violet Evergarden Season : 2 Renewal Status, Release Date, Storyline And Everything...
Violet Evergarden Season : 2 Renewal Status, Release Date, Storyline And Everything You Need to Know !!

By- Vinay yadav
Fans of anime all over the globe know about the renowned series Violet Evergarden Season two. The favorite series took everybody by storm with its genius, attaining a cult status since its Release.

Is your series returning to get another season? This is the matter that’s keeping lovers excited.

About Violet Evergarden Season 2

A lot of sources are asserting that the series will return for another season. However, no official statement has been created in favor of these rumors.

An individual may only hope that the Productions of this series will think about coming up with another season because the very first one has been such a well rounded and favorite one.

The Series So Far:

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is a Japanese lighting book series written by Kana Akatsuki and exemplified by Akiko Takase. The first season of the anime series generated many documents and won the hearts of anime fans.

It won the grand prize at the Kyoto Animation Award’s publication category in 2014, the first-ever job to win a grand prize in each of the three groups: book, situation, and manga.

Kyoto Animation released the first light book on December 25, 2015, under their KA Esuma Bunko imprint. A 13-episode anime tv show adaptation from Kyoto Animation aired between January and April 2018. The show was awarded Best Animation at the 2019 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

An original video cartoon episode premiered in July 2018, and also a spin-off movie premiered in Japan in September 2019.

Another anime movie was initially scheduled to premiere on April 24, 2020, but it was postponed to September 18, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic impacts.

Viewers are excitedly awaiting this movie. However, they also need another season of this anime show.

But with two movies currently made, one published along with the other one going to be published shortly, the likelihood of Violet Evergarden returning for its next season of the anime show is rather slender.

