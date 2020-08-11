Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Is It Coming this Year?

- Advertisement -

Since the release of Violet Evergarden Season 1 in April 2018, fans have been waiting for Season 2’s release. It is now among the most anticipated light novel series, thanks to the remarkable success of Season 1.

Unfortunately, Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not renewed yet. Fans need to await its renewal as the world’s health condition is not good at all. The Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic of china badly affected the amusement industry using an unfathomable loss. Virtually all the television and film projects were postponed or paused for extended time.

Violet Evergarden Season 1

The anime series to get aired in the year 2018. The last episode stated as “Automobile Memory Dolls and I love you”. The finish of the series created a few fans in cliffhangers concerning the ending and other characteristics of the story.

Violet Evergarden Season 2- Is It Coming this Year?

Even though there isn’t any official news for season 2 this season the production of the series were going to release the film dependent on the anime which is scheduled to be aired in September 2020.

At first it date is shifted in September 2020. Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the automobile Memory Doll, a spin-off film was also released on Aug 3 2019 that was partially dependent on the same anime.

Cast

The main characters are Violet Evergarden who is voiced by Yui Ishikawa, Gilbert Bougainvillea Who’s voiced by Daisuke Namikawa,, and Claudia Hodgins whose voice is given by Takehito Koyasu

Violet EverGarden- What It Is All About?

The show is based on a Japanese book composed by Kana Akatsuki and Akiko Takas, the story is set previously and also the plot of this narrative is of a Determined and Capable Soldier called Violet EverGarden who believes and does all that her major informs her.

While fighting in a War, She loses both her hands and fulfilled her Important Gilbert for the last time who thanked her for saving his life and told some of his final words to her. After the war gets over, she had been worked by Dr. Orland and were awarded metal hands and she decides to become an auto motor dolls that are capable of writing human’s feelings onto a paper, now her only motto in her life is to extract the real significance of the last words told by his major Gilbert.

With the release of some other movie, the possibilities for another season are less but still, we can expect a lot from the production after the release of movie.