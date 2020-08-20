Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update See Here.

- Advertisement -

Fans of anime all around the world know two. The popular series took everyone by storm with its brilliance, attaining a cult status since its release.

Is your series returning for another season? This is the matter that’s currently keeping fans excited.

A lot of sources are claiming that the series is going to return for a second season. But no official statement has been made in favor of these rumors.

One May hope that the makers of the show will consider coming up with a second season since the very first one has been such a well-made and one that is popular.

Violet Evergarden Season 2- Is It Coming this Year?

Even though there is no official information for season 2 this season, the makers of the series were planning to start the film dependent on the anime, which is scheduled to be aired in September 2020.

At first, It was likely to schedule on April 24, but due to this Outbreak of Covid-19, it’s scheduled date is shifted in September 2020. Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the automobile Memory Doll, a spin-off movie, was also released on Aug 3, 2019, which was partially dependent on the exact same anime.

Cast

The main characters are Violet Evergarden, Who’s voiced by Yui Ishikawa, Gilbert Bougainvillea Who’s voiced by Daisuke Namikawa, and Claudia Hodgins whose voice is given by Takehito Koyasu.

Violet Evergarden- What It Is All About?

The series relies on a Japanese novel written by Kana Akatsuki and Akiko Takas; the story is set in the past, and also, the plot of this story is of a Determined and Capable Soldier called Violet EverGarden who thinks and does all that her important informs her.

While fighting at a War, She lost both her hands and fulfilled her Major Gilbert For the last time, who kissed her for saving his life and told her some of his words. After the war gets over, she had been worked by Dr. Orland and were given metal palms, and she decides to be automobile motor dolls which are capable of writing human’s feelings on a newspaper, now her sole motto in her own life is to extract the real meaning of the last words told by his major Gilbert.

With another movie’s release, the chances for another season are Less, but nevertheless, we can expect a lot following the movie’s release.