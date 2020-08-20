Home TV Series Netflix Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All News Kews...
Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All News Kews Here

By- Santosh Yadav
Fans of anime know about the series Violet Evergarden Season 2. The show took everyone by storm with its brilliance, achieving a cult status since its release.

Is your series returning for another season? This is the question that is keeping fans excited.

Violet EverGarden Season 1

The anime show to get aired in the year 2018 with 13 episodes. The previous episode stated as “Auto Memory Dolls, and I love you.”The finish of the series made some fans in cliffhangers about the ending and other aspects of the story.

Violet Evergarden Season 2- Is It Coming this Year?

Although there’s no official information for now 2 this season, the production of this series were going to start the film based on the anime which is scheduled to be aired in September 2020.

At first, It was going to program April 24, but due to the outbreak of Covid-19, it’s scheduled date is changed in September 2020. Violet Evergarden: Eternity, along with the automobile Memory Doll, a spin-off film, was also released on Aug 3, 2019, that was partially based on precisely the same anime.

Violet Evergarden Season 2- Cast

The main characters are Violet Evergarden, Who’s voiced by Yui Ishikawa, Gilbert Bougainvillea, who is voiced by Daisuke Namikawa, and Claudia Hodgins, whose voice is given by Takehito Koyasu.

Violet EverGarden- What It Is All About?

The series relies on a Japanese novel written by Kana Akatsuki and Akiko Takas; the story is set previously. Also, the plot of the story is of a Determined, and Capable Soldier called Violet EverGarden, who thinks and does all that her major tells her.

While battling in a War, She lost her hands and fulfilled her Major Gilbert for the last time that thanked her for saving his life and told her some of his last words. After the war gets over, she had been operated by Dr. Orland and so were given metal palms. She determines to be automobile motor dolls capable of writing individual’s feelings on a paper. Now her sole motto in her own life is to extract the actual meaning of the last words explained by his major Gilbert.

With another movie’s release, the chances for another season are less, but we can still expect a lot from the production.

Santosh Yadav

