Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, And All You Need To know?

By- Alok Chand
Violet Evergarden Season 2: it’s an anime show which was released in 2018 on Netflix. Using its best animations and artwork fashion, this series had won the Best Anime Series Award at Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The series became very popular among the anime lovers because of its strange narrative which directed them asking for One More Season 2 of the series, but let’s see under if it’s coming for another year or no.

Violet Evergarden Season 2

Violet EverGarden Season 1

The anime series to get aired in the year 2018 with 13 episodes. The previous episode said as “Automobile Memory Dolls and I love you”.The ending of this series created some fans in cliffhangers about the end and other characteristics of the story.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 Is It Coming This?

Even though there’s no official news for now 2 this season that the makers of this series were going to start the movie dependent on the anime which is scheduled to be aired in September 2020.

At first, It was going to schedule on April 24, but as a result of the epidemic of Covid-19, it is expected to date is shifted in September 2020. Violet Evergarden: Eternity along with the Auto Memory Doll, a spin-off film was also released on August 3, 2019, which was partly dependent on the same anime.

Cast

The main characters are Violet Evergarden Who’s voiced by Yui Ishikawa, Gilbert Bougainvillea who is said by Daisuke Namikawa, and Claudia Hodgins whose voice is given by Takehito Koyasu.

Violet EverGarden What It’s All About?

The show is based on a Japanese book composed by Kana Akatsuki and Akiko Takas, the narrative is set in the past, and the plot of this story is of a Determined. Capable Soldier called Violet EverGarden who believes and does all that her important tells her.

While fighting at a War, She lost both her hands and met her Major Gilbert for the last time who thanked her for saving his life and told some of his previous words. Following the war becomes over, she was operated by Dr Orland and were given metal palms after which she decides to be an auto motor dolls that are capable of writing human’s feelings onto a paper, now her sole motto in her life is to extract the real meaning of the last words explained by his important Gilbert.

With the release of some other film, the chances for another season are less, but we can expect a great deal from the manufacturers following the release of the movie.

