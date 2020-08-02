Violet Evergarden Season 2: All The Latest Updates Related To The Cast And Release Date!!!

- Advertisement -

Violet Evergarden is an anime series based on the light novel of the same name. As of now, Violet Evergarden has only one season. Violet Evergarden: Season 1 contains thirteen episodes in total. The first season of Violet Evergarden aired from 11th January 2018 to 5th April 2018. The first season of Violet Evergarden is available to stream on Netflix.

Within a short period, the series went on to receive worldwide critical acclaim.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 Release Date:

There are no updates related to the release date of Violter Garden Season 2.

After the release of the first season, the makers announced that they would be making a spin-off to Violet Evergarden. The spin-off film was titled Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll and it released on 6th September 2019. The anime film Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll is also available on Netflix!

After the release of Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll, the makers announced yet another anime film of Violet Evergarden. The new anime film was scheduled to release somewhere in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film got postponed and will be releasing in September 2020.

So, we may have to wait for a longer time for Violet Evergarden: Season 2. But, the makers are not letting down the fans as they are making films consistently. By next month, we will be getting to see the new Violet Garden anime film.

One full season and two anime films will surely not be the end of Violet Evergarden. One of the reason is because of its studio Kyoto Animation. Kyoto Animation is well-known for expanding their franchise. So, expect many more updates related to Violet Evergarden soon.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 Cast:

If the second season of Violet Evergarden is made, it is expected that several voice-cast from the first season will be returning and voicing their respective character. The voice-cast of Violet Evergarden includes Yui Ishikawa, Takehito Koyasu, Daisuke Namikawa, and many others.