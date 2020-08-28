Home Entertainment Vikings Season 7: Expected Release Date, Cast And What Is Storyline?
EntertainmentTV Series

Vikings Season 7: Expected Release Date, Cast And What Is Storyline?

By- Vikash Kumar
Vikings, a First Canadian-Irish Show by the Canadian TV channel, History, created and written by Michael Hirst.

It is a historical drama and action-adventure series. The story takes inspiration from the sagas of Viking Ragnar Lothbrok. The mythical Norse heroes, and also the infamous scourge of England and France. Ragnar is revealed as a farmer who receives his fame after the successful raids to Englan by finally becoming a Scandinavian King with support from his family and fellow warriors. The series follows the fortunes of his sons and their experiences in England, Scandinavia, and the Mediterranean.

Release Date

The season was split into two halves. The first part was already released but the next part would be to broadcast. The second part will release after 2020 or at the beginning of 2021. Although the exact date of release is yet to be declared.

The History Channel has canceled the season 7 of Vikings due to falling from the viewership. If the show gets renewed for interval 7, then the beginning of 2022 or it is predicted to air somewhere at the end of 2021.

Vikings Season 7: cast & characters

Since the show will end after the season finishes airing, we can’t comment about the throw of the seventh season. But, we have some idea about the cast list of part of the sixth time. It will probably feature:

  • Alexander Ludwig as Bjorn Ironside
  • Alex Høgh Andersen as Ivar the Boneless
  • Jordan Patrick Smith as Ubbe
  • Georgia Hirst as Torvi
  • Gustaf Skarsgård as Floki

Along with them, the other main and recurring throw may also return to combine the sequence.

Vikings Season 7: plot

As mentioned earlier, Vikings will not be renewed for a seventh season. Though the series will go back for the second part of season six. For now, we could say that part two will pick up where the first one stopped. Additionally, the next part will concentrate on Bjorn’s destiny after being stabbed by Ivar. Also, the future of Floki is also explored after his ascent to the throne of Kattegat.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Vikings Season 7: Expected Release Date, Cast And What Is Storyline?

Vikash Kumar
Vikings, a First Canadian-Irish Show by the Canadian TV channel, History, created and written by Michael Hirst.
It is a historical drama and action-adventure series.
