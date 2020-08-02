Vikings Season 6: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Updates

- Advertisement -

Vikings is a historical drama television series that made a huge fanbase and followers in a short time. The fantastic storyline and the great acting of the cast have to lead the series to continue its journey with five beautiful seasons and currently, the sixth one is also on the way. The show even received an IMDb rating of 8.5. Here are some updates regarding the sixth season of the show. Read the article to know about the same.

RELEASE DATE

The shows sixth season is said to be the finale. i.e. the series will end after this. Seeing this the sixth season was divided into two parts, each consisting of 10episodes. The first part of Season 6 has already been released from 4th December 2019 to 5th February 2020. It was predicted earlier that the second part of the sixth season will release sometime in December this year. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, it can be expected to delay and we may have to wait until the first half of 2021 for the same.

CAST

Most of the lead cast of the previous seasons will return for the sixth one. These include Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen, Marco Ilsø, Jordan Patrick Smith, Danila Kozlovsky, John Kavanagh, Peter Franzén, and many others.

PLOT

The plot for the second part of season 6 will continue from where it left in the previous part. The story will conclude the ultimate fate of the characters as they will live or die.

The ending of the series has made the fans sad. However, we have some good news too. The makers announced that there will be a sequel of the series Vikings and will be named Vikings: Valhalla. It will show the story after few months from the ending of the Vikings.