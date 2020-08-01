Vikings Season 6: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Details!!!

- Advertisement -

Vikings is a television series belonging to the historical drama genre. Vikings is available to stream on Netflix. As of now, five complete seasons and the first part of the sixth season of Vikings have already been released. The length of each episode of Vikings is about 45 minutes.

Vikings have received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. Vikings were highly praised for its cinematography, setting, cast’s performances, and much more. Vikings have a rating of 8.5 on IMDB and a rating of 93% on rotten tomatoes.

Vikings Season 6 Release Date:

The sixth season of Vikings has been divided into two parts. Each part will be comprised of ten episodes. The first part of Vikings: Season 6 has already been released. It aired from 4th December 2019 to 5th February 2020.

The second part of the Vikings is expected to release in December 2020. However, the second part might get postponed because of the halt in the production of the series due to the pandemic. Even if it is postponed, it is expected to release in the first half of 2020.

With the second part of Vikings: Season 6, the series will also be coming to an end!

Vikings Season 6 Cast:

Most of the cast from the first part of Vikings: Season 6 will be returning for the second part too. The main cast of the first part of Vikings: Season 6 includes Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen, Marco Ilsø, Jordan Patrick Smith, Danila Kozlovsky, John Kavanagh, Peter Franzén, and many others.

Vikings Season 6 Plot:

The plot of the second part of Vikings: Season 6 will be continuing from where it was left in the first part. We would come to know the ultimate fate of the characters, whether they would live or die! So, the epic historical series will be coming to an end with this.

However, the makers have something important coming up for all the Vikings fans. The makers have announced a sequel to Vikings. The sequel is titled as Vikings: Valhalla. Viking: Valhalla will be set many years after the events of Vikings!