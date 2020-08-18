Verizon announced on Monday expanding its partnership with The Walt Disney Company

- Advertisement -

Verizon upgraded its Mix & Match Unlimited programs on Monday, bringing The Disney Bundle to a number of its own plans, including Hulu and ESPN+ in addition to Disney+.

So as to receive The Disney Bundle for free via Verizon,

you will need to register to either the Play More or Get More program launching on August 20th.

Verizon announced

In the event that you already pay to get a Verizon program, you will have to opt into some of the upgraded plans. Verizon won’t move you over mechanically when they start on August 20th.

The pricing of these programs will stay the same,

however the Play More and Get more programs finally have the complete Disney Bundle, which costs $13/month.

If you are already subscribed to these programs, you’ll have to actively opt-in to your upgraded program on August 20th.

We are constantly on the lookout for the most advantageous ways for customers to experience our articles and we’re very happy to work with

Verizon so they can supply their clients with these new offerings

There are a range of other tiny changes also,

including the free Apple Music subscription being eliminated from the Play More program.

Perform Do More still provide half an hour of Apple Music for free,

but if you would like The Disney Bundle and unlimited free audio, you will need to register to the Get More program.

Verizon is also bringing 720p HD streaming into the Do More program,

50GB of 4G LTE premium information per month into the Play More and Get more programs,

and unlimited information into the Only Kids programs,

even though the speeds top out at 5Mbps.

As always, the fine print creates a persuasive offer infinitely more complex than it has to be,

however you need to be able to get the majority of the info that you want in the movie above. Additionally,

keep in mind that each one the prices reflect strategies with four traces,

so based on how many men and women are in your strategy, your cost may differ.