Venom 2: When Will The Movie Release? Reason Behind The Constant Delay?

- Advertisement -

One of its biggest movies of this year, Venom 2, is expected to release topping Sony Pictures’ release of several major movies. The fast spread of coronavirus in the past 3 months has generated seismic changes, including the entertainment industry, in all global businesses.

The immediate effects of Coronovirus on Hollywood has been seen from the postponement or outright cancellation of several blockbuster movies, with smaller titles jumping theatres and home. From No Time to Die to Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow, some of the long-awaited films of 2020 are not in action.

Venom 2: Next part of Venom has got an official title.

- Advertisement -

We may get to see the sequel after some time, and Although the movie does not release yet, the producer has provided little tidbits of information regarding the next movie. The sequel has released its official title as Venom: Let there be Carnage. The movie is expected to hit the screens next year on 25th July.

The Release Date of Venom 2

Initially, the movie was supposed to release this year in October. But on account of the pandemic that is COVID that is current, there is a delay in the next venom movie’s release. The movie is expected to hit the screens next year on 25th July. This is supported by The sony pictures as well as the creator leaders.

The Cast of Venom 2

Fans can expect Tom Hardy to repeat his role. Michelle William, who played Anne Weying’s role in the first movie, has also verified to repeat her role. Anne Weying is the ex-wife of Brock. We can expect a decisive turn in their relationship in the upcoming sequel. Reid Scott and Naomie Harris would be featured. Woody Harrelson will play the part of a serial killer called Cletus kasady.