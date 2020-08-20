Venom 2: Release Date, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Sony Pictures has announced that the studio is delaying the release of its “Venom” sequel, pushing it from October 2020 to June 2021.

Venom based on marvel comic. Venom was a huge box office success in 2018.

Its sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage was confirmed to be in the works in January 2019.

It was also confirmed Kelly Marcel, one of the writers of the first movie will be returning for the sequel, but director Ruben Fleischer wouldn’t be back due to existing commitments.

Cast

Director of the movie said in June 2019: “I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no-one else can.

“When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”

So, it is clear that Tom Hardy will be back as the lead

Michelle Williams, who stars as Eddie Brock’s ex-wife Anne Weying, will also return. The actress said simply “I’m in.”

Release Date

Earlier Venom 2 was to be released in cinemas on October 2, 2020.

Reportedly Filming of the movie started in November 2019 and was seemingly finished by April 2020.

But due to the current global pandemic condition the post-production work is delayed.

And now Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has been pushed back to June 25, 2021.

For more updates stay tuned.