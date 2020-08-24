Venom 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming Anti-Hero Sequel

- Advertisement -

Shortly after announcing the name of Venom 2 – Venom: Let There Be Carnage – actor Tom Hardy shared a film on Instagram teasing the appearance of Spider-Man in the upcoming anti-hero sequel. The Venom films are put in the Marvel Universe of the movies of Sony. The studio also possesses the rights to Spider-Man, who’s currently being played by Tom Holland.

Taking to Instagram, Hardy posted an image of Venom his nemesis Spider-Man to shreds but deleted the post within a moment. Screenshots of it have been circulating on the internet.

Sony has been building its universe of Marvel movies, starting with Venom. The next installment like Venom 2, was pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The very first trailer for Morbius, where Jared Leto plays with the vampiric anti-hero, further established the nature of these movies from Michael Keaton’s Vulture. Keaton played with the character in Spider-Man: Homecoming, implying that despite being part of a different franchise, both films are linked.

The Venom film was a surprise box office hit, making more than $800 million. Andy Serkis will direct the sequel. It stars Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams, who plays Carnage. Holland’s Spider-Man 3 has been declared, though it might be delayed due to the pandemic.

