Venom 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details Check Here

By- Santosh Yadav
Not many people could have predicted Venom’s phenomenal box office success. While it was not awarded the kindest critical reviews, filmgoers worldwide came out in droves to watch Tom Hardy’s take on the popular antagonistic/anti-hero Marvel personality (even though everyone’s friendly community Spider-Man was nowhere to be found). After the cash, Sony gave the green light Venom 2, which was later officially titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Details surrounding the plot and what we could expect from this blockbuster sequel are few and far between, but here is what we know about it at the moment.

The release date of the Venom 2:

‘Venom two’ was set to release on October 2, 2020. However, this movie has been delayed by the surrounding pandemic, and it will now be released on June 25, 2021. One of the very few blockbusters fans were eagerly awaiting this season. The creators of the movie showed its title: Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ within their teasers that were printed, that has raised the excitement of the audience to another level.

The storyline of the upcoming Venom 2:

We could see more scenes, as we observe this season. Very little thought is given for this narrative. However, Matt Tolmach (creator of Venom and Venom two ) commented that the sequel might centre on the relationship between Eddie and Venom.

In addition, in the most recent picture, Cletus Cassady (Woody Harrelson) was moved into the barbarian villain, Carnage. So we can expect to view Harrelson with a function in the movie. The new supervisor, Andy Serkis, made an announcement that the movie would be a”piece of paranormal cinema”, but no additional details of the plot were displayed.

The cast members of the Venom 2:

  • Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom
  • Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady / Carnage
  • Michelle Williams as Anne Weying
  • Reid Scott as Dan Lewis
  • Naomie Harris as Shriek
  • Stephen Graham
  • Sean Delaney
