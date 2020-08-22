Home Hollywood Venom 2: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot Trailer And All You Need...
HollywoodMovies

Venom 2: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot Trailer And All You Need To Know

By- Mugdha Singh
There’s just another level of craze people have for the superheroes like spiderman. Well, this reminds me of the upcoming movie Venom 2 which is so much in hype now a days. Fans just can’t wait anymore to him again on the big screens. But you see coronavirus has come up as a mood spoiler. However, we do have many more updates about the movie which you should know. So without much ado, let’s dive into the ocean of webs.

Venom 2 release date

Venom 2 was previously supposed to release this year in the month of October. But you see, as mentioned above, COVID is the reason this couldn’t happen. Well, you do not need to get an upset hearing this, so don’t you worry. We have brought the news about the new release date here.

Venom 2 is gonna release in June 2021. However, the exact date for the release hasn’t been revealed till now. But again, you do not need to worry because we at World Top Trend will give you the information about the release date once it’s out.

About Venom 2

The movie is an adaptation from the comic book of the same name. While Venom 1 released in 2018 and it became a super hit, no a blockbuster movie worldwide. While the sequel, Venom 2, titled as Venom: Let There Be Carnage was confirmed in January 2019. Unfortunately, the director of the first movie Ruben Fleischer will not be getting back this time.

The cast for Venom 2

The movie’s director hinted in 2019 only that Tom Hardy will reprise his iconic role. Thus, he’s sure to be back. And fans couldn’t even imagine Venom’s sequel without him. Other than him, there’s news about the return of Michelle Williams. As earlier, she will be playing the role of Anne Weying, ex-wife of Eddie Brock.

The plot of Venom 2

We see Eddie Brock as a journalist in the previous movie and in the upcoming one too it’ll be the same. Tom Hardy also deleted an Instagram post from his account and he also created hype with his spiderman look. Now what unfolds in the storyline of Venom 2 is still a mystery, so stay tuned to know about it.

