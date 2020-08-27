Venom 2 Is Officially Happening with Original Cast & Writer

- Advertisement -

Not many people could’ve predicted Venom’s phenomenal box office success. While it wasn’t given the kindest critical reviews, filmgoers worldwide came out in droves to watch Tom Hardy’s take on the favourite antagonistic/anti-hero Marvel character (even though everyone’s friendly community Spider-Man was nowhere to be found). Following the cash, Sony gave the green light Venom 2, that was later officially titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Details enclosing the plot and what we can expect from this blockbuster sequel are few and far between, but here is what we know about it at the moment.

Venom 2: Next part of Venom has got an official title.

Though the movie isn’t released yet and we may get to see the sequel after some time, the manufacturers have provided little tidbits of advice regarding next venom movie. The movie has arrived its official title as Venom: Let there be Carnage. Also, the movie is expected to hit the screens next year on 25th July.

Release Date of Venom 2: When will the sequel release?

At first, the movie was supposed to release this year in October. But on account of the current COVID pandemic, there’s a delay in the release of following venom movie. Also, the film is expected to hit the screens next year on 25th July. This is supported by The sony images and the creator leaders.

The Cast of Venom 2: Who will all be seen in the upcoming sequel?

Fans can anticipate Tom Hardy to reprise his role as Eddie Brock as Venom. Michelle William, who played the role of Anne Weying at the first movie, has also confirmed to reprise her role. Anne Weying is Brock’s ex-wife. We can expect a decisive turn in their relationship in the upcoming sequel. Reid Scott and Naomie Harris are also featured. Woody Harrelson will perform the part of a serial killer called Cletus kasady.

Venom 2: Do we have any teaser?

The makers of Venom release a brief teaser: Let there be Carnage. There are rumours that Peter Parker would likewise be seen in the movies. However, there aren’t any statements as such about the same. In addition, Kevin Feige, who is the Marvel president, also teased sure predictions regarding the same.

It seems that a lot will take place from Venom: let there be Carnage. So let’s wait until we receive any further updates about Venom 2.