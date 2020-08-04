Home Entertainment Vans have Released an official 'Simpsons' collection, Know More Information For You!!!
Vans have Released an official ‘Simpsons’ collection, Know More Information For You!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Vans have released an official Simpsons series that features branded footwear, clothes and accessories.

The enduring skate model are paying tribute to America’s favorite family with “depictions and references that diehard followers will respect,” a press release reads.

The ‘Simpsons x Vans’ assortment will, after all, pay homage to Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, whereas celebrating different beloved characters akin to Otto and Krusty.

Moe, Lenny and Carl, and Marge’s two sisters, Patty and Selma, can even adorn some traditional Vans shoes.

Highlights of the collection embrace a Bart Simpson backpack, a vibrant yellow long-sleeve Krusty t-shirt and a pair of sneakers that includes the entire household. Simpsons followers can even be capable of get their fingers on jackets, baseball caps, pairs of socks and extra.

In the stores from August 7, you could find out more on the Vans website.

The fictional game was featured in 1995 episode ‘Marge Be Not Proud’, by which Bart Simpson shoplifts popular game Bonestorm after Marge refuses to purchase it for Christmas.

On the finish of the episode, they reconcile, although Marge items Bart Lee Carvallo’s Placing Problem as an early Christmas current as he feigns happiness. The game itself options over the episode’s credit, proving unsurprisingly lame.

