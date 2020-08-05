Vanderpump Season 9: Netflix Release Date Is Stassi Schroeder Involved In Of The Reality Series?

- Advertisement -

Back in 2013, Bravo came up with all the reality series. It’s a spinoff of the series called The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and featured Lisa Vanderpump and her staff in West Hollywood at the restaurant SUR. These are the celebrities who showcased as the workers: Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, etc.. After its success, a spinoff series introduced titled Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Require Kentucky.

These are the executive producers of the series: Lisa Vanderpump, Bill Langworthy,

Douglas Ross, Greg Stewart, etc.. In danger, the future of the series is due to controversies. Some cast members are also fired if Stassi Schroeder will go back for the new year or not, and fans are thinking. So keep reading to know about it:

Is Stassi Schroeder Returning For Season 9?

It had been revealed that some cast members are fired in the show when the group of this reality series did a virtual reunion for its season then. So Stassi Schroeder is dropped out of the series alongside Brett Caproni, Max Boyens, and Kristen. The officials chose because of their past racially insensitive remarks. They also apologized for their previous remarks.

So we have to state there is no chance for the return of Stassi Schroeder in Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming season.

Production Details

The star of this series Scheana Shay opened up about the production of this ninth season. She stated because the restaurant SUR is closed, that they’re not shooting the new season. So the ninth season is at some threat and the cast.

Sources are saying that if the season is on the cards, the production can happen with the rest of the cast members and new.

More Details

There is no release date for season 9, as the future of this series is in doubt. If it happens then, it will launch sometime in 2021. The season will follow precisely the same format as the previous seasons.