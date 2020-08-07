Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Upcoming Detail

- Advertisement -

Vanderpump Rules is an American reality show that has been liked by the viewers. It is a spin-off of the reality show named The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The show was initially appreciated by the viewers and also received many positive reviews. However, as the show proceeded with further seasons, it received many negative reviews too. Though the series has made its way through eight beautiful seasons, the ninth one seems to be confusing. Let us know more about the same in the article that follows.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Release Date

The completion of the eight seasons of the show leads it to complete 169 episodes, each comprising 42 minutes. The viewers of the show mostly expect that the eighth season seems to be the end of the show. However to which there hasn’t been any official news from the makers as to the cancellation or renewal of the further seasons of the show. If such news comes, we will let you all know about the same.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Cast

The casts for the previous season comprised of Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Max Boyens, Brett Caproni, and many others.

However, as to the ninth season, many were removed. Firstly, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired. Later, both Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens were fired because of their racist tweets. Beau Clark, fiance of Stassi Schroeder also confirmed that he wouldn’t be filming the ninth season of Vandepump Rules without Stassi Schroeder. As of now nothing more as to the official casts for the same is known yet.

