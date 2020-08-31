Vanderpump Rules Season 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

- Advertisement -

Vanderpump Rules Season 9: it’s an American reality tv show premiered on Bravo on January 7, 2013. The truth show is developed as a spin-off of’The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ Since the introduction, the stark reality show has completed eight seasons that follows Lisa Vanderpump and her team, who operate in West Hollywood in her restaurant, SUR.

The 7th Season of Vanderpump Rules was released not so long ago, and fans are excited for the new season to get there. This is all you need to know.

Release date of Vanderpump Rules season 9:

The Season 7 finale was released on 16 June, and therefore it’s relatively early to assume that the release of Vanderpump Rules season 8 shortly. Also, the seventh season consisted of 24 episodes.

Further, Due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, most production houses have postponed their own films and tv series shooting. So we can expect the release of the upcoming season in 2021.

Cast

The majority of the cast that’s staring will reappear in another season of Vanderpump Rules. But, it’s confirmed that Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni are no longer part of the show.

However, the rest of the cast will be back with Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Dayna Kathan, and Beau Clark.

The plot of Vanderpump Rules season 9:

The story of Vanderpump Rules is all about Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurant, SUR. Here, she opens her Hill restaurant’s salacious kitchen doorways together with a lounge.

Further, it becomes just one of the sexiest restaurants owned by her. And she talks about her naughty team. Also, she talks about her livelihood. The reality television series’s storyline is all about all employees working there that eventually become involved in the play.