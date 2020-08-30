Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

- Advertisement -

Vanderpump Rules Season 9: It is an American reality television series premiered on Bravo on January 7, 2013. The reality series is designed as a spin-off of’The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ Since the debut, the stark reality show has completed eight seasons which follows Lisa Vanderpump and her staff, who work in West Hollywood in her restaurant, SUR.

The 7th Season of Vanderpump Rules was released not so long past, and lovers are already excited for the new season to get there. This is all you need to know.

Release date of Vanderpump Rules season 9:

The Season 7 finale was released on 16 June, and therefore it’s relatively early to speculate the release of Vanderpump Rules year 8 soon. Also, the seventh season consisted of 24 episodes.

Further, Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, most production houses have postponed their films and television show shooting. So we can anticipate the release of the upcoming season in 2021.

Cast

The majority of the cast that’s staring will reappear in the next season of Vanderpump Rules. However, it’s verified that Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni are no longer part of this show.

However, the rest of the cast will be back together with Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Dayna Kathan, along with Beau Clark.

The plot of Vanderpump Rules season 9:

The story of Vanderpump Rules is all about Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurant, SUR. She opens her Hill restaurant’s salacious kitchen doors along with a lounge.

Further, it becomes just one of the sexiest restaurants owned by her. And she talks about her naughty group. Additionally, she talks about her livelihood. The plot of a reality tv show is about all the employees working there that eventually become involved in the drama.