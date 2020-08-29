Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

- Advertisement -

Vanderpump Rules Season 9: An American reality television series premiered on Bravo on January 7, 2013. The reality show is developed as a spin-off of’The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ Since the debut, the reality show has completed eight seasons, following Lisa Vanderpump and her staff working in West Hollywood at her restaurant, SUR. The 7th Season of Vanderpump Rules was released not so long past, and lovers are already eager for the new season to get there. Here’s what you want to know.

Release date

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 finale premiered on June 16 that consisted of 24 episodes. So it is relatively early to assume that the release of Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

On account of this Covid-19 pandemic, making most production houses postpone their movie or television series shooting, we can only anticipate a statement for release in 2021.

Cast

Most of the cast that’s staring will reappear from the next season of Vanderpump Rules. But, it’s verified that Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni are no more part of this series.

However, the rest of the cast will be back with Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Dayna Kathan, along with Beau Clark.

Plot

The series revolves around Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurant, SUR, where she opens around her Hill restaurant and lounge’s salacious kitchen doors. Stating it to be among the sexiest restaurants she’s owned, she talks about her naughty staff and her livelihood. The workers working there become involved with dramas that form the plot of this reality show.